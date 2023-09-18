Every morning, Paula Aparecida, 40, watches her son Leo ride the school bus and last Monday was no exception. At 9:35 that day, the boy, 11 years old and with a 45% intellectual disability, got into the vehicle at a stop near the Severo Ochoa hospital in Leganés, along with four other classmates and a monitor. In just over 20 minutes they arrived at school, the Alfonso X the Wise special education center. Everyone got down except Leo. He had fallen asleep in the back seat and no one noticed. The bus, small, with about 25 seats, continued on its way to the garages, located in an industrial estate in Alcorcón, where the driver got off, without checking the interior, closed it and left. The minor, who is diagnosed with autism and sometimes has difficulty communicating, was left locked inside, like Cadena SER announced this Monday.

“We thought he was at school,” the mother tells this newspaper by phone. Leo’s school day ends at 3:30 p.m. and Paula Aparecida was getting dressed to go to the bus stop to pick up the child when she received a call from her husband:

—Where is Leo?

-Where? In class.

-The police called me.

It was 2:50 p.m. “They tell him that they have the child, that they have found him disoriented and wandering alone through the streets of Alcorcón,” Aparecida continues. No one knew what was happening. The father then got into the car, “desperate,” and drove at full speed. He arrived at the police station in this town and there the agents repeated to him what his son had told them minutes before and which appears in the complaint filed against the center and against the transport company.

Leo remembers getting on the bus, deciding to sit all the way back, and no one buckling him up. The next thing is that he woke up, a little dazed, in the same place, but the vehicle was no longer moving and he did not recognize anything he saw through the window. “She doesn’t know what time it was, but it was very hot,” says the mother. Finding himself alone, he walked to the front and started honking, hoping someone would see him and get him out of there.

Then, Aparecida continues with the story of the events, a man approached – they do not know if he was a worker from the transport company, Autocares Sunset del Sol SL – who opened the door and, without saying a word to the child, told him that I was going to call the police. “As soon as he saw him, he didn’t offer to help him or anything,” he says.

―Why didn’t you wait?― the mother asked him once at home.

—Because he left and left me alone.

Frightened, Leo left the garage, located behind the R-5 ring road, and began to walk, aimlessly. “I didn’t know where he was, he was looking for us, he was looking for the school…,” Aparecida recalls with horror. She walked and walked until he reached an Aldi supermarket, about two kilometers from where he had left. He entered and asked one of the employees to let him use the service. According to her mother’s story, the worker saw that the child was alone, with his backpack on his back, that he had difficulty speaking and looked lost. It was she who called the police, who contacted the school and, later, the family. The establishment’s cameras showed that it was 2:22 p.m.

“No one calls me from school to tell me [de que el niño no ha ido a clase]. I also don’t get the message from the application saying that it is not there. I have other children and they always warn me,” criticizes Aparecida. Last Friday, Leo’s mother made an appointment to speak with the management and have them explain what happened. “But nobody knows anything. Neither them, nor the driver, nor the monitor. That has been an oversight. Yes, an oversight that could have ended my son’s life,” she laments. In addition to having autism, Leo suffers from epilepsy and could have had a seizure, the mother adds.

A spokesperson for the Department of Education of the Community of Madrid points out that this Monday they sent the Educational Inspection to the center to prepare an “urgent” report and that they are going to open a file to the company that carries out the route and the school “to clarify responsibilities.” This newspaper has contacted the school, which has indicated that the management is meeting this morning and that they will attend once the meeting is over.

The AMPA (Association of Mothers and Fathers of Students) of the center has sent a complaint to the southern area management – the regional body responsible for the schools in the area – for having “endangered” Leo and for “committing several negligences.” “serious.” “The health services are evaluating the injuries caused to the minor, but in any case from the AMPA we consider what happened to be very serious, one more event in a service that causes problems every year and on repeated occasions,” they denounce in the letter.

According to the parents’ association, “dangerous” situations have occurred on “numerous” occasions due to “lack of experience, training and stability” of those who provide the school transportation service. “The action protocols have failed both in the different transport companies and in the public school,” they criticize and add that some of the incidents have been reported to the Administration or the management of the center, and that others have been resolved among the schools themselves. families and the bus company. “Disability training should be given to the professionals (drivers and monitors) who provide the service. The high turnover of workers is very striking,” they claim in the text.

Leo’s family doesn’t know what to do, because this is not the first time they have forgotten their son on the bus. On January 11, after school, the boy boarded the bus to return home, but he did not arrive. “It is assumed, because they did not tell me anything else, that there was a new monitor who kept a list of the children, which did not include my son’s list, and that in the garage they realized that there was a minor still in the vehicle. “So I didn’t say anything, but I can’t let it go now,” Aparecida maintains. This Monday, Leo returned to school after a week, although this time they took him by car. “He is very nervous, anxious and he was reluctant to come in,” said the mother, shortly before the start of classes. “My son will never ride a route again,” she says.

