It happened as part of a school activity in the sixth grade Language and Arts class in Andalucía. The children had to write a letter for the Three Wise Men and it was when one of them left in writing his wish to end the ‘bullying’ he suffered in the classroom of his new school and his attempts to adapt as best as possible, although he did not get. The story, along with the little boy’s letter, was shared on Twitter by his mother, @FannyMariaAlba1, denouncing that the note was not read at the school, so no measures have been taken to stop it. bullying the student.

“He did not want to hand it over because he knows they will throw it away. He secretly brought her home, “says the woman. In it, the minor, who claims to know who the Three Wise Men really are but continues to believe in them, explains that he is not looking for “no gifts, no money, not even school supplies.” His wish for Christmas goes much further and he just wants his situation at school to be pleasant: “I seek friendship, ‘understanding’ and camaraderie from my classmates.”

Letter to the Three Wise Men from an 11-year-old boy who is suffering from Bullying. He wrote it at his school. The town hall pages pick them up… He didn’t want to hand it over because he knows they’ll throw it away. On the sly he brought her home. He published it in parts. pic.twitter.com/zRIAxC97Ua Imagine – Nonviolence (@FannyMariaAlba1) December 15, 2022

According to the little one, he moved to the new school a year and a half ago, but he continues to consider himself “the new one”, because that’s how they seem to treat him there: “It has been difficult for me to adapt to the people, to the climate, to conflicts ‘with the new one’. But I am also trying to adapt and understand my teammates. His mother also assures that the insults he experiences are intense and that she stated “repeatedly not wanting to go to school, because she did not understand why so much continuous contempt.” The child prays in her letter that this is his “wish = wish + gift”.

The letter, as part of the school activity, was going to be collected by a page from the Town Hall, but the boy did not want to put it in an envelope and deliver it, because he did not want it to get lost, but was asking for help against bullying: « My son has acted, he has communicated what is happening to him. No one has read it at his school, no one has taken any action. Nobody saw anything », laments the mother on her social network profile, asking that the teachers, in addition to proposing the activity, read the results to better understand their students and their situation.