Parents should be less likely to send their children to a counselor if they are lonely or stressed. Youth care is now stuck and many children are not helped by it. This is the view of State Secretary Maarten van Ooijen (Public Health), who wants to start a public debate about the enormous number of young people with psychological problems. “Too many kids are now hearing: there’s something wrong with you.”

#child #sleeps #poorly #belong #youth #care