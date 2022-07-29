As a result of the shelling of Donetsk by the armed formations of Ukraine (VFU), one person was killed, 17 more, including a child, were injured. This was announced on July 28 by the headquarters of the territorial defense of the Donetsk People’s Republic (DPR).

“As a result of today’s shelling of the VFU in the Donetsk People’s Republic, one person was killed and another 17 civilians were injured, including a child born in 2016,” the republic’s territorial defense headquarters reports in its Telegram channel.

The headquarters also urged residents not to leave their homes unnecessarily.

On July 6, the DPR territorial defense headquarters reported that a child was killed as a result of the shelling of the VFU in Makeevka DPR. Also the day before, a 10-year-old girl died as a result of shelling by militants in the central Voroshilovsky district of Donetsk.

On that day, at 15:30 Moscow time, Ukrainian armed formations fired 15 155-mm shells at Donetsk. The blow fell on the Kuibyshevsky, Voroshilovsky and Kyiv districts of the city.

Russia continues the special operation to protect the Donbass, the beginning of which President Vladimir Putin announced on February 24. A few days earlier, the situation in the region escalated significantly due to shelling by the Ukrainian military. The authorities of the Donetsk and Luhansk People’s Republics announced the evacuation of residents to the Russian Federation, and also turned to Moscow for help. On February 21, Russian President Vladimir Putin signed a decree recognizing the independence of the DNR and LNR.

