The director of Al-Nadim Governmental Hospital in Madaba, Dr. Bahaa Al-Din Al-Hallameh, said that a dead girl and another injured girl arrived at the hospital after a strange body exploded in the Hamrat Ma’in area of ​​​​the governorate.

Al-Hallameh added that the injured woman was admitted to the operating room.

Diagnose the injury

In the same context, Dr. Musab Al-Daoud, the doctor on duty in the hospital’s emergency department, told Sky News Arabia that the injured child, who arrived at the emergency department, was in a moderate general condition.

He explained that she was first aided and the necessary procedure was taken upon her arrival in the hospital to be ready to enter the operating room, stressing that she will undergo some operations.

Al-Daoud indicated that the chances of her returning to normal life are great, because she was treated properly and was quickly admitted to the operating room.

What exactly happened?

The explosion opened the door to circulating rumors on social media in Jordan, but a security source settled the controversy.

The source, who preferred not to be named, said that the explosion was caused by an old bomb left over from the Internal Security Forces.

He explained that the dead girl was 13 years old, while her 11-year-old sister was injured.

He confirmed that the civil defense salaries arrived at the site immediately, and evacuated the death and injuries to Al-Nadeem Governmental Hospital.

Hours later, the General Security in Jordan issued a statement saying that a report had been received from the Madaba Police Directorate this afternoon, Saturday, stating that there had been an explosion of an old shell in the Hamrat Ma’in area of ​​Madaba Governorate.

He confirmed that the body and the injured were transferred to Al-Nadeem Governmental Hospital.