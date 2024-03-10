A child was injured when an explosive device detonated in the Donetsk People's Republic (DPR). This was reported on the Telegram channel of the DPR representative office at the Joint Center for Control and Coordination of Issues Related to War Crimes of Ukraine (JCCC) on Sunday, March 10.

The minor was injured in the village of Luganskoye in the Debaltsevo municipal district.

“As a result of the detonation of an explosive device (explosive object – Ed.), a child was injured – a boy born in 2012,” the message said.

Earlier that day, the head of the DPR Denis Pushilin said that due to the shelling of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) in Donetsk and Gorlovka, nine civilians were injured in the republic. According to him, a total of nine shellings were recorded and 26 rounds of ammunition were fired. 155 mm caliber artillery and an attack drone were used.

Izvestia showed the consequences of the flight in the Tekstilshchik microdistrict in the Kirovsky district, where two people were injured.

At the same time, the DPR representative office in the JCCC informed that an explosive object was dropped from a Ukrainian drone in Gorlovka. The attack was carried out on the Nikitovsky district at 02:00. Later, the mayor of Gorlovka reported that four people were injured as a result of the attack.

The Armed Forces of Ukraine daily shell the territories of the Donetsk and Lugansk People's Republics, Zaporozhye and Kherson regions, and also try to strike at other border regions of Russia against the backdrop of a special operation to protect Donbass, the beginning of which was announced by Russian President Vladimir Putin on February 24, 2022. The decision was made against the backdrop of an aggravation of the situation in the region due to shelling by the Ukrainian military.