A citizen child sustained moderate injuries as a result of being run over by a vehicle while riding an electric bike in the Zubarah area of ​​Khorfakkan city of Sharjah this evening. He was transferred by the National Ambulance to Khorfakkan Hospital for treatment, according to a medical source who preferred not to be named.

The concerned authorities are uniting to raise awareness of the dangers of electric scooters to their youth and children users, and are working to enhance the concepts of traffic safety for scooter users, and to prevent their use on roads and between vehicles, stressing that electric scooter users are more vulnerable to accidents and injuries, due to their lack of safety requirements and the difficulty of controlling scooter.



