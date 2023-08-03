A seven-year-old boy has died from serious injuries sustained after falling on Wednesday from a fourth floor in the Castellón town of Benicarló. As reported by the Civil Guard, the minor was playing with his sister in the house, located on Pere de Thous street, when, for reasons that are being investigated, he fell into the void from his bedroom window into the light well. . The screams of the mother, who was on the floor, alerted the neighbors, who notified 112.

The minor was transferred to the General University Hospital of Castellón by medicalized helicopter, where he was admitted in critical condition to the pediatric ICU with head trauma and femur fracture. He has died after not being able to overcome the seriousness of the injuries, as confirmed by the Ministry of Health.

Agents of the local police and the civil guard went to the scene of the events. Also two fire departments from the Baix Maestrat park, who collaborated with the SAMU to get the child out of the yard and transfer him on a stretcher to the ambulance. Subsequently, the minor was transferred by air from the fire station to the Castellón hospital. The event is still being investigated, according to Civil Guard sources.