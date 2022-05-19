EP Pamplona Thursday, May 19, 2022, 5:03 p.m.



A child under 3 years old died this Thursday after ingesting hydrogen peroxide. The events have taken place in a booth or warehouse located in the municipality of Corella, as reported by the Foral Police.

The autonomous body has been notified of the urgency at around 1:05 p.m. and agents of the Corella Municipal Police have traveled to the place, at kilometer 6 of the NA-6920 road, as well as Citizen Security personnel of the Foral Police .

The agents have found the minor, who had ingested hydrogen peroxide, in cardiorespiratory arrest and have carried out resuscitation maneuvers, which have then been followed by the health professionals who have come to the scene. The minor died around 2:00 p.m.

Agents of the Judicial Police of the Foral Police are in charge of carrying out the corresponding procedures.