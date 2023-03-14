A child under 3 years of age causes a domestic incident by firing a weapon

You have created your account in EL TIEMPO. Know and personalize your profile.
The verification email will be sent to
Check your inbox and if not, in your spam folder.
NO, CHANGE EMAIL YES, SEND
Sheriff Ed Gonzáles spoke to the media after the incident.
Twitter: @HCSOTexas
Sheriff Ed Gonzales spoke to the media after the incident.
The minors were without adult supervision.
Find the validation of The Lie Buster at the end of the news.
Texas Police confirmed that on Sunday night a 3-year-old girl grabbed a gun, loaded and unlocked, and shot her sister a year older.
In the house there were five more adults, among friends and the parents of the minors; however, no one was supervising the weapon.
On his official Twitter account, the Texas Police uploaded the video in which Sheriff Ed González spoke to the media after what happened.
Gonzalez said the following: “The three-year-old girl gained access to a loaded semi-automatic pistol. Family members heard a single shot. They ran to the room and the 4-year-old was unresponsive.”.
(Also read: USA: Biden approves controversial oil extraction project in Alaska).
Sheriff Ed Gonzalez, briefing media on the accidental shooting death of a four year old girl. A three year old girl found an unsecured firearm, and shot the four year old. Crimes against Children investigators are on scene.#hou News pic.twitter.com/zXE6gtxK23
— HCSOTexas (@HCSOTexas) March 13, 2023
The minors were in one of the rooms of the house, located on Bammel North Houston Road, where they lived with their parents.
The County District Attorney’s Office will decide if one of the adults should face charges for the act.
More news in EL TIEMPO
– The crisis that triggered the collapse of the Silicon Valley Bank in the United States.
– Tensions escalate: North Korea launches cruise missiles from a submarine.
– The implications for Colombia after Biden’s turn on drugs and migration.
WRITING TRENDS
Customize, discover and inform yourself.
Receive the best information in your mail of national news and the world
an error occurred in the request
keep going down
to find more content
you reached the content limit of the month
Enjoy the content of DIGITAL TIME unlimited. Subscribe now!
* COP $900 / month during the first two months
We know that you like to always be informed.
Create an account and you can enjoy:
- Access to newsletters with the best current news.
- Comment the news that interests you.
- Keep your favorite items.
Create an account and you can enjoy our content from any device.
#child #years #age #domestic #incident #firing #weapon
Leave a Reply