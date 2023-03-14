Tuesday, March 14, 2023
A child under 3 years of age causes a domestic incident by firing a weapon

by admin_l6ma5gus
March 14, 2023
in World
0
A child under 3 years of age causes a domestic incident by firing a weapon


Sheriff Ed Gonzalez

Sheriff Ed Gonzáles spoke to the media after the incident.

Sheriff Ed Gonzales spoke to the media after the incident.

The minors were without adult supervision.

Texas Police confirmed that on Sunday night a 3-year-old girl grabbed a gun, loaded and unlocked, and shot her sister a year older.

In the house there were five more adults, among friends and the parents of the minors; however, no one was supervising the weapon.

On his official Twitter account, the Texas Police uploaded the video in which Sheriff Ed González spoke to the media after what happened.

Gonzalez said the following: “The three-year-old girl gained access to a loaded semi-automatic pistol. Family members heard a single shot. They ran to the room and the 4-year-old was unresponsive.”.

The minors were in one of the rooms of the house, located on Bammel North Houston Road, where they lived with their parents.

The County District Attorney’s Office will decide if one of the adults should face charges for the act.

WRITING TRENDS

