A child under 3 years of age causes a domestic incident by firing a weapon

Texas Police confirmed that on Sunday night a 3-year-old girl grabbed a gun, loaded and unlocked, and shot her sister a year older.

In the house there were five more adults, among friends and the parents of the minors; however, no one was supervising the weapon.

On his official Twitter account, the Texas Police uploaded the video in which Sheriff Ed González spoke to the media after what happened.

Gonzalez said the following: “The three-year-old girl gained access to a loaded semi-automatic pistol. Family members heard a single shot. They ran to the room and the 4-year-old was unresponsive.”.

Sheriff Ed Gonzalez, briefing media on the accidental shooting death of a four year old girl. A three year old girl found an unsecured firearm, and shot the four year old. Crimes against Children investigators are on scene.#hou News pic.twitter.com/zXE6gtxK23 — HCSOTexas (@HCSOTexas) March 13, 2023

The minors were in one of the rooms of the house, located on Bammel North Houston Road, where they lived with their parents.

The County District Attorney’s Office will decide if one of the adults should face charges for the act.

