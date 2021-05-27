In Odintsovo near Moscow, a nine-year-old boy shot a kindergarten graduate in the head with a pneumatic pistol. As reported “Moscow’s comsomolets”, as a result of the incident, the child had a chipped tooth.

According to the newspaper, on the evening of May 26, a six-year-old boy walked with his mother in the playground. Together with them were two more children with their parents, as well as a nine-year-old schoolboy who lives in a house nearby. He showed the younger children a black pneumatic pistol that shoots with plastic bullets.

At some point, the victim’s mother noticed that her son’s front tooth was chipped. Friends of her child said that a schoolboy shot the boy in the face and knocked out part of the tooth with a bullet. Then the mother took the shooter to his parents. As a result, the abuser burst into tears, and his mother apologized and promised to compensate for the costs of treatment. The woman explained that she let her son go into the ravine next to the playground to shoot at the banks.

The victim’s family intends to write a statement to the police so that the student explains his actions to the juvenile affairs inspectors.

