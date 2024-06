Ministry of Emergency Situations of the Russian Federation: in Nizhny Novgorod, a 9-year-old boy set himself on fire from a gas stove

In a private house in Nizhny Novgorod, a nine-year-old boy set himself on fire from a working gas stove. The Russian Ministry of Emergency Situations reported this in its Telegram-channel.

It is noted that the child overturned a bottle with a flammable liquid that was standing near a working stove. As a result, the boy caught fire. The father tried to save his son, but he also suffered. Both were hospitalized with burns.

Earlier in Vladivostok, a seven-year-old foreign child knocked over a metal grill on himself. The tragedy occurred in a private house that the family rented. A pre-investigation check is being conducted into the incident in the Russian city.

Previously, in the Leningrad region, a five-year-old girl, left without parental supervision, fell face down on a grill and received serious burns. The child was placed in the burn department and was diagnosed with a two percent burn on his face and hands.