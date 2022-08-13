The Security Awareness Department in the General Department of Community Happiness in Dubai Police, in cooperation with the Hamleys Toys Company, responded to the request of a child’s family in fulfilling her wish, to work as a police officer, by surprising her on her sixth birthday, by providing her with a police officer’s uniform, and enabling her to perform the officer’s field duties Within the luxury sports leagues.

Butti Ahmed bin Darwish Al Falasi, Director of the Security Awareness Department in the General Department of Community Happiness, confirmed that fulfilling the wish of the girl Hoor Al-Haddad comes within the “Child’s Happiness” program aimed at fulfilling the children’s wish, within the framework of the strategic direction of Dubai Police in making society happy, noting that Dubai Police does not hesitate to meet or fulfill requests within the framework of its mission to spread happiness and enhance confidence in the police agencies, which play an important social role in addition to their role in the security field.

In turn, the head of the Cultural Diversity Department in the Security Awareness Department, Major Ali Yousef Al Ali, confirmed that the Security Awareness Department began fulfilling the request of the child’s family, Hoor Al-Haddad, after receiving a message from her family wanting to make her child happy on her birthday, and fulfilling her wish to work as a police officer. She wears a police uniform in the presence of her fellow students.

He pointed out that the Security Awareness Department provided the girl with the uniform of a Dubai police officer, then took her on a tour of the luxurious sports patrols, and briefed her on the duties of the police officer in field work, in addition to making shows for the girl’s police dogs and her colleagues in conjunction with her birthday, which made her and her colleagues happy.