A child mistakenly killed a four-year-old girl, according to the media, after he shot her with a pistol in the suburbs of Chicago, according to a statement received by AFP from the police Thursday.

The incident, which represents a new indication of the negative effects of the proliferation of weapons in the United States, occurred on Wednesday around 10 am local time, when the police were informed that a child had “accidentally injured another child after he was shot with a weapon while they were in the same house.”

The police said that the father of the girl, who was fatally wounded, and the legal owner of the used gun, who sought help from the competent authority, informed the investigators that the gun was in a high cabinet.

The Chicago Sun-Times reported that the girl who died was 4 years old.

This type of tragedy is common in the United States, where 19,000 children are killed or injured by firearms each year, according to Everytown for Gun Safety, which is campaigning for additional gun restrictions.

In 2020, firearms became the leading cause of death for American minors, with 4,368 deaths recorded, ahead of traffic accidents and overdose deaths, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.