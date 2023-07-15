Friday, July 14, 2023, 10:24 p.m.



A four-year-old boy had to be taken to the emergency room this Friday afternoon after suffering immersion syndrome when he bathed in a pool in the Altorreal urbanization, in Molina de Segura.

A call at 8:21 p.m. requested medical assistance from the Emergency Coordination Center after the minor was rescued from inside the pool. The witness reported that the minor was vomiting but was unconscious.

The Emergency and Health Emergencies Management 061 sent a mobile emergency unit while a doctor, who was on site, performed cardiopulmonary resuscitation on the child.

The health personnel from 061 displaced to the place treated the child ‘in situ’ and transferred him to the Virgen de la Arrixaca University Clinical Hospital for treatment.

Units of the National Police and the Local Police of Molina de Segura also attended the scene.