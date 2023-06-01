One of the injured children, who ended up in intensive care after the collapse of the stands in Rostov-on-Don, will be transported to Moscow for treatment. This was announced on June 1 at the Ministry of Information Policy and Mass Communications of the Rostov Region.

“This morning, one child was sent for further treatment to the federal center,” the local authorities noted.

Details of the victim’s condition were not given.

In total, as a result of the collapse of the stands on the Rowing Canal in Rostov-on-Don, 24 children were injured. Doctors from the Ministry of Health of the Russian Federation arrived in the city to provide assistance to the victims.

The message about the collapse of the structure on Poymennaya Street in Rostov-on-Don was received by the Ministry of Emergency Situations at 16:25 on May 30. Spectators of competitions hid from a rain under a canopy. The tribune could not withstand the strong wind and overturned.

The woman who accompanied the group was seriously injured and died in the ambulance. According to the latest data from the Ministry of Health, 37 people were injured in the collapse of the rostrum.

On the fact of the incident, a criminal case was initiated under paragraph “c” of Part 2 of Art. 238 of the Criminal Code of the Russian Federation (“Performance of work and provision of services that do not meet safety requirements, resulting in the death of a person through negligence”).