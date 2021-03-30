A six-year-old boy found a fossil dating back to the Jurassic period, millions of years ago, in his garden.

Child Siddiq Singh Jamat spotted the fossil while using a fossil fishing kit he had received as a Christmas gift.

Siddiq’s father, Fish Singh, said he set the date of the fossil through a Facebook group, and wants to share the discovery with the University of Birmingham’s Geology Museum.

After searching for answers online, Singh was told that fossil marks indicated it was likely to be a curly, horn-shaped coral, estimated to be between 251 and 488 million years old.

Siddiq said he was “excited” to find the fossil in his garden, because he was only looking for worms.

He added, “I was just digging for worms and things like pottery and bricks, and I just found this rock that looks a little bit like a horn, and I thought it might be a tooth or a chelate or a horn, but it was actually a piece of coral called a” coral horn. “

Father Singh told Singh that he and his son were “surprised” to find a “coral horn.” He continued, “He found a coral horn, and some small pieces next to it, then the next day he went to dig again and found a frozen lump of sand. There were a lot of small mollusks and seashells, and something called the sea snake, which looks like squid tentacles, so it is something that goes back to when prehistoric”.

The coral horn existed during the Paleozoic era, “between 500 and 251 million years ago,” according to Singh.

Singh explained more about the rare discovery, saying: “England at that time was part of Pangea, which is the supercontinent (also known as the mother continent),” adding that “England was all underwater as well.”

The family also explained that they do not live in an area known for its fossils, such as the Jurassic coast in southern England, but that they have a lot of natural mud in the garden where the fossils were found.

They added that they would like to share their exciting discovery with the University of Birmingham Geology Museum.

“Lots and lots of people have commented on how great it is to find something in our backyard. They say you can find fossils anywhere if you look carefully enough, but finding a hugely large piece like this is quite unique,” ​​Singh said.

