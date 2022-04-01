A 12-year-old boy was shot dead, Thursday night, in New York City, while he was safely sitting in a parked car, with a young woman who was injured, while a girl who was accompanying them survived, according to the police and the city’s mayor.

Police were called after a shooting in the Brooklyn neighborhood just before eight in the evening, and upon arrival they found a car parked on a street with three passengers, New York City Police Inspector Michael Kemper confirmed, during a press briefing.

The policeman explained that “in the front seat was a 12-year-old boy who was shot by several bullets, and he died on the spot,” referring to a “horrific accident.”

He added that in the driver’s seat was a 20-year-old woman who was also hit by several bullets, and she was taken to the hospital for surgery and “she is expected to survive.”

An 8-year-old girl who was sitting in the back seat was not hurt.

Kimber said that preliminary investigations indicate that the victims stopped their car to buy food when “several bullets penetrated it”, but he did not clarify whether the victims were targeted or injured by stray bullets.

New York Mayor Eric Adams, a black former police officer, asked, “What about the innocent? What about the people who are sitting in their cars and getting shot? When will we start our struggle for the innocent in this city?”

Democrat Adams took office in January setting up a program against crime and the spread of unlicensed guns in the huge New York City of about 9 million people, and where the crime rate has risen dramatically since 2020, especially with firearms.

“As long as we have firearms in a system that encourages repeat re-offending, we will continue to see a crime scene like this,” Adams said.