As a result of unmanned aerial vehicle shelling of the Ukrainian Armed Forces (AFU) on the outskirts of Donetsk, a child died. It is reported by press service People’s Militia of the self-proclaimed Donetsk People’s Republic (DPR).

According to the department, the drone dropped an improvised explosive device near a residential building in the village of Aleksandrovskoye. “At that moment, there were two civilians in the yard. As a result of the criminal actions of Ukrainian militants, a child born in 2016 died, and a local resident was wounded of varying severity, ”the ministry said in a statement.

People’s militia of the DPR called on international observers to record the actions of the Armed Forces of Ukraine. They added that Ukraine continues to violate the ceasefire, ignoring the norms of the Geneva Convention and humanitarian law.

Earlier on April 3, it became known that the Ukrainian Armed Forces increased the intensity of the shelling of Donetsk. The situation on the contact line is aggravating every hour, said the DPR mission at the Joint Center for Control and Coordination of Ceasefire and Stabilization of the Line of Separation of the Parties (JCCC).

On April 1, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy accused Russia of “flexing its muscles” at the border. Prior to this, the Main Intelligence Directorate of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine warned about Russia’s readiness to introduce regular units of the armed forces into the territory of the DPR and LPR.

On March 26, Zelensky held emergency consultations with representatives of the Normandy Four countries. This happened after four servicemen of the Armed Forces of Ukraine were killed in the combat zone under mortar fire.