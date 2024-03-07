A 4-year-old Asian child died in the Budang – Al Qasimia area in Sharjah after falling from the twentieth floor of a building, after climbing through the window of his room without anyone from his family noticing him..

In detail, the Commander-in-Chief of Sharjah Police, Major General Saif Al-Zari Al-Shamsi, revealed that the police operations room received a report at four in the afternoon on Tuesday stating that a child had fallen from the window of an apartment on the twentieth floor of one of the buildings inhabited by an Asian family, and that he died immediately as a result of the fall from a high floor..

He explained to “Emirates Today” that the police immediately moved to the scene of the accident, as the child was found lying on his stomach and had died, and parts of his body were scattered on the ground as a result of falling from a high place (the twentieth floor), where the accident was examined and its effects removed. The body of the deceased child was transported.

Al Shamsi pointed out that when he asked his mother (an Asian national), she reported that her son mentioned above fell out of the window in the apartment in which they lived, and his aforementioned mother was inside the kitchen during the incident, where a report was filed for gross neglect of the family as a result of not paying attention to her child, as well as placing the child’s bed in a place Wrong room.

The Commander-in-Chief of Sharjah Police stressed the importance of families paying attention to children and not leaving them alone regardless of the circumstances, stressing the need to take caution and caution regarding the safety of children, especially in buildings and high places, and to follow safety and security instructions and follow children closely to protect them from falling accidents..

He pointed out that the negligence of families, especially those residing on high floors, may cost them the lives of their children, especially since children do not realize the consequences of approaching windows and balconies. He called for not placing objects close to windows so that children can climb on them and be exposed to the risk of falling..