The recipients of communications at the Command and Control Center in the General Department of Operations at Dubai Police receive hundreds of thousands of calls per month, according to the director of the center’s administration, Colonel Turki bin Faris, who indicated that more than five million phone calls were received during the past year, the share of each person per day ranging from 150 to 400 A call to the emergency line 999, although it is not without some funny calls.

One of those concerned with receiving calls at the command and control center, Sergeant Ismail Al-Saadi, said that one of the funny calls that the center received was a child who called the emergency number 999 because his mother was late to return home, and was unable to contact her because he did not have enough credit on his phone line, indicating that he is alone. At home, he is worried about her and asks for help to call her.

Al-Saadi adds that the call, although funny, reflects a human aspect that Dubai Police is keen on, so the mother was contacted directly and informed that her child wanted to check on her, and it was necessary that she follow up periodically as long as he was alone at home, so she expressed her appreciation to the Dubai Police and contacted her and was reassured on him.

Among the calls that reflect a great degree of security sense among the recipients of telephone calls at the Dubai Police Command and Control Center, a mysterious call came from an Asian woman, whose voice seemed tense and exposed to a problem, then the line suddenly cut off while talking to her and the phone was completely closed, so a patrol was immediately moved from the police station The specialist went to the call site to be near the place, and after several attempts to call the phone, he finally responded, and a man replied saying that everything was fine and the problem was over.

For his part, the recipient of the call was not convinced by the man’s response and asked to speak to the woman who called the police for help in the first call to verify the authenticity of his speech, and to reassure her, so he gave the phone to a woman who claimed that she was the owner of the first call. He strictly warned against trying to deceive him, and asked to speak to the owner of the first call immediately, otherwise he would take an aggravating action.



