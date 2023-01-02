Ventimiglia – “Hi, I heard about what happened, I’m really frozen and amazed at what happened. I’m very sorry, these are things that shouldn’t happen. I know you’re a big Inter fan. We ask you not to give up, that you have great strength and courage and I know you really do. I invite you to the stadium, introduce you to all the players if you want, then recover. We are waiting for you, I send you a big heartfelt hug, as if you were my own son”. These are the words contained in a video message, which the Inter defender Francesco Acerbi he wanted to send to the 6-year-old boy from Ventimiglia hospitalized since 19 December at the Gaslini hospital in Genoa due to the wounds caused by his paternal grandmother’s companion who turned himself in after several days admitting that he had beaten the little boy.

“Your Inter is with you – Acerbi also says in the message -. When you are healed, you will know all the players. Come on, San Siro is waiting for you.”