In Tatarstan, a passenger car collided with a tractor. As reported on August 7 in the Ministry of Internal Affairs in the republic, a child and two adults died.

The accident happened the day before. At the 29th km of the Arsk-Bolshaya Atnya highway, the driver of the Lada car, according to preliminary data, did not choose a safe speed and crashed into a tractor in the trailer, which was moving with the external lighting turned off.

“As a result of an accident, three people, including a five-year-old child, died,” the department said in a Telegram channel.

The circumstances of the incident are currently being investigated.

