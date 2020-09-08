Three individuals had been killed in a collision of two vehicles on the territory of the Oryol area, stories RIA News…

A consultant of the regional Ministry of Inner Affairs of Russia informed the company’s correspondents.

It’s recognized that the accident occurred on Monday at 19:45 Moscow time on the 347th kilometer of the M2 Crimea freeway.

Overseas vehicles KIA RIO and Toyota Camri collided on the monitor. In response to a consultant of the division, three individuals, together with a baby, had been killed in an accident.

The staff of the State site visitors inspectorate work on the spot. They’ve to ascertain all of the circumstances of the accident.

Earlier, 4 individuals had been killed and 7 injured in a collision of 4 vehicles within the Krasnodar Territory.