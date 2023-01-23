Three people and one minor died in a fire in a single-family house in the village of Karymskaya in the Trans-Baikal Territory. About this on Monday, January 23, reported in the regional department of the Ministry of Emergency Situations.

The incident occurred on the night of January 23 on Lazo Street. The fire was reported to the fire department around 04:46 local time.

“By the time firefighters arrived, the house was heavily smoky. During the fire, the bodies of two men and a woman were found. The child with signs of life was handed over to medical workers for further hospitalization. He died in the Central District Hospital of the Karymsky District, ”the Ministry of Emergency Situations noted.

Seven people of the fire service personnel and two units of equipment participated in extinguishing the fire. By 05:15 firefighters had put out the open fire. As a result of the incident, household items were damaged on an area of ​​20 square meters.

“The cause of the fire, the damage and the guilty person will be established by the state fire supervision officer,” the Ministry of Emergency Situations added.

The day before, two children died and two more adults were injured in a fire in a private house in the Amur region. The incident occurred at about 03:00 local time in the village of Pavlovka, Belogorsk municipal district.

At the scene of the fire, investigators found the bodies of two children born in 2008 and 2009. A man and a woman were hospitalized with burns of the 2nd and 3rd degrees of severity. Forensic investigators began to establish the causes of the tragedy.