The child, Ecrin, and her father, Youssef Maidan, were among the 6 dead in the tragic accident, which also resulted in dozens of injuries, including serious cases.

Maidan was working for the Turkish Ministry of Family and Social Services, according to official sources and press reports.

Turkey’s Minister of Family and Social Services Derya Yanik said:

• “I curse this treacherous attack that killed a father and his daughter.”

• “As a country, we stand with the families of our brothers and sisters who lost their lives and with our wounded, with all our capabilities.”

• “No evil outpost will be able to disrupt our unity and solidarity.”

Six people were killed and 81 others were injured when the explosion rocked Istiklal Street, in an incident that Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said was carried out with a bomb and “smelt of terrorism.”

Hundreds of people fled the historic street after the explosion, while ambulances and police cars rushed in the opposite direction.

The area, located in the Beyoglu district of Turkey’s largest city, was as usual crowded with shoppers, tourists and families.

Video footage showed the moment of the explosion, which sent debris flying into the air and left many people on the ground.