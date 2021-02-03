A video recently went viral where the gynecologist Héctor Alonso Álvarez Chang justified the femicide of Mariana Sánchez, student at the Autonomous University of Chiapas (UNACH).

The House of Higher Studies published a statement in which it indicates that it is not willing to tolerate behaviors that aggravate members of its student community.

“The Ombudsman for Human and University Rights, ex officio initiated a complaint file, due to the circulation of a video on social networks, where a teacher from the Faculty of Human Medicine, Campus IV of this University, makes sexist and misogynistic expressions that promote gender violence, “they said in the statement.

Protest to demand justice for the brutal femicide of Mariana Sánchez. Photo / EFE

Through the same means, the University confirmed that it initiated a procedure to terminate the teacher’s contract, which it carried out, said, among other things, that women are responsible for the violence to which they are subjected.

“As soon as the case was known, the Ombudsman’s Office immediately issued precautionary measures directed at the director of the Faculty of Human Medicine, in order to initiate the process of termination of the teacher, who has already been removed from the groups to which they I taught classes ”, explained the university authorities.

They also confirmed their commitment to prevent gender violence and said that they will undertake a legal process against anyone who promotes comments such as those of Professor Alvarez Chang.

What the professor from the Autonomous University of Chiapas said

The words of Alvarez-Chang, director of obstetrics at UNACH, were recorded in a video shared on Twitter and other social networks.

“They gave him a chance because there was no one to hug, but the women touched me and the women closed their eyes to the teacher, they smiled at them and you know. And then they say why do they kill them! ”He said during a virtual class.

This generated outrage among students who pointed out that the institution tries to hide these expressions issued by its teachers.

However, in the UNACH statement they state “as soon as the case became known, the Ombudsman’s Office immediately issued precautionary measures directed to the Director of the aforementioned Faculty, so that the termination process will begin the teacher, who has already been withdrawn from the groups to which he taught.

The truth is that Alvarez Chang “will be replaced, thus guaranteeing the right to education of students, in accordance with the principle of unrestricted respect for human rights.”