A chemist from Tarragona, sentenced to pay one million to the family of a director who committed suicide due to “stress and anguish”

A Tarragona judge has sentenced two chemical companies to compensate the family of a factory director with 1.1 million euros after finding that his suicide at the company’s facilities in 2020 was a consequence of the “stress and anguish” at the time. who felt subdued in his workplace.

This is what the judge of the Social Court 2 of Tarragona concludes in a ruling in which she upholds the claim of the widow of the director and manager of a factory. The ruling highlights that the company had never carried out an evaluation of the victim’s psychosocial risks despite being required to do so by law.

The judge considers fully accredited “the high level of stress” to which the director who committed suicide was subjected due to the “great work intensity” he suffered, including judicial proceedings against him, as well as the “stress and anguish” derived from decisions related to the pandemic.

The judge bases her resolution on the reports of the experts in the case. The Labor and Social Security Inspection (ITSS) concluded that there was a “causal link” between the situation of the company and the employee’s suicide, since the work environment “generated tension and anguish.”

Another expert warned that the deceased director was a “straw man” who assumed the “faults and omissions” of other directors. Furthermore, in neither of the two chemical companies for which he worked had the mandatory psychosocial risk assessments been carried out.

“There was no psychosocial risk assessment nor were any health surveillance measures applied given the state in which the director was, with multiple elements of stress and anxiety that were in the public domain in the company as a sign of the concern he had. the template,” the expert ruled.

“The suicide occurred due to situations of stress and pressure in the workplace,” says the judge. The ruling considers that the bad work environment in the company means that the claim of the chemist, who argued that the situation in the firm had not influenced the suicide, cannot be accepted.