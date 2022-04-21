Mario is one of the most iconic characters in video games, and many companies would like to have a game of this hero in their catalog. Fortunately, or perhaps not so, Xbox users had at their fingertips Supertan Marioner 3D Infinity World Adventuresa parody of Super Mario Bros. that He was clearly trying to fool all the unsuspecting people casually wandering through the Microsoft Store.

Recently, it was revealed Supertan Marioner 3D Infinity World Adventuresa title that at first seemed to be Super Mario 3D World. Although this game has already been removed from the Microsoft virtual store, there were a couple of users who managed to download this experience. One of these is NondaIE, who has shared a five-minute video of this experience, giving us a glimpse of this terrible installment.

This is the offered description of the game:

“The adventures of Super marioner continue. This time with 3D design. Travel through the jungle with marioner. Jump between platforms. Try not to fall into this endless speed adventure. You have three lives. Try to make the highest record.”

As you can see, the main character is clearly Mario, but there is not something that is achieved to look like a game of this character. In this way, it shouldn’t be too much of a surprise to hear that Supertan Marioner 3D Infinity World Adventures be removed from the Microsoft Store as soon as possible.

This is not something new. The mobile market hosts hundreds of parodies of Super Mario Bros., what is striking is the use of images of Super Mario 3D Worldwhich was surely a big part of taking this game down.

Via: NondaIE