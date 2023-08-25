Shot: Armed Forces of Ukraine from a tank fired at an international checkpoint in the Bryansk region

The Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) fired at an international checkpoint in the Bryansk region from a tank. This is reported Telegram-Shot channel.

According to him, the Russian border region was attacked on the evening of Thursday, August 24. First, the village of Sluchaevsk near the border came under attack – three shells were fired at it.

Then the Armed Forces of Ukraine attacked the Pogar automobile checkpoint in the Pogarsky district of the Bryansk region. As a result, no one was hurt, the building of the checkpoint was slightly damaged.

Earlier it became known that Ukraine attacked the Bryansk region with cluster munitions for the first time. Prior to this, Ukrainian saboteurs attempted to break through the border in the Klimovsky district.

In October 2022, a medium response level was introduced in eight regions of Russia, including the Bryansk region. It involves, in particular, strengthening the protection of public order and an increased level of security at energy facilities.