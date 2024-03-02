An Arab person gave a check worth 33,600 dirhams to a company to pay an amount owed to it, but it was later revealed that he wrote the check despite knowing that the account was frozen, which put him under penalty of the law. He was referred to the Public Prosecution on charges of giving a check in bad faith, and then to a court. Misdemeanors in Dubai, which resulted in a fine of 5,000 dirhams.

The facts of the case, as established by the court, stated that the accused deliberately gave the check despite his knowledge of the impossibility of cashing it. The informant said that the company representative went to the bank on which the check was drawn, and discovered that the account was frozen, which prompted the company to file a report about the incident, and the accused admitted that he had written the check to the company in exchange for a commercial transaction.

[email protected]