A Chechen fighting in the Armed Forces of Ukraine spoke about the hypocrisy of the Ukrainian authorities because of Israel

A Chechen fighting on the side of the Ukrainian Armed Forces (AFU) accused the Ukrainian authorities of hypocrisy for supporting Israel in the conflict with Palestine. This is reported by Telegram– channel “Country Politics”.

According to him, with its position, the Ukrainian leadership has alienated many who are now at the front, probably referring to the Muslim military.

“The Palestinians are trying to take back their rightful land, which was occupied. For this reason, the leadership of Ukraine called them terrorists and supported Israel… If the Palestinians are terrorists, then it turns out that the Ukrainians are also terrorists and extremists, due to the fact that they also want to take back their lands?” – said the serviceman.

