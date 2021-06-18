The process can be done by anyone with the game, and it opens up new possibilities for the combat system.

While people wait for the sequel to God of War, some players continue to discover secrets and curiosities in the title released in 2018. The topic we are talking about today is thanks to haseebbasit, a user of Reddit what discovered how to make kratos wear two weapons simultaneously, making possible combinations, like having his Leviathan ax in one hand, and something different in the other.

With this trick, Kratos will be able to use new combos.Although haseebbasit’s post does not mention how he made the discovery, we know that Anyone You can do it by following the steps to the letter.

We leave you, step by step, the instructions:

Perform a single attack without having a weapon equipped

Immediately switch to Blades of Chaos

Do a quick turn using the movement pad (not the stick)

As Kratos turns around, he calls Leviathan back

If you can execute the steps perfectly, Kratos should get “stuck” in his dual wield mode, and you will have new combos available for your battles. You’ll be able to fight bosses and Valkyries this way, so if God of War combat didn’t seem exciting to you, try this trick.

God of war It is now available on PS4.

