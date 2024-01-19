A woman bought a cheap brooch and found out that it could be sold for millions of rubles

The British woman was surprised to learn that her cheap brooch from a flea market could be sold at auction for 19 thousand dollars (1.7 million rubles). About it reports edition of the Washington Post.

30 years ago, Flora Steele bought an antique brooch in the Gothic style with elements of silver, lapis lazuli, malachite and coral. The decoration cost her about 25 dollars (2,200 rubles).

Last March, YouTube recommended a segment from a British TV show about antiques to a woman. She opened the video and found that it was about a brooch almost identical to hers. A TV show participant claimed that it was made by the famous English architect and decorative artist William Burgess, who worked in the Victorian era.

After this, Steele decided to show her find to specialists from the auction house Gildings Auctioneers. They have already put two similar jewelry up for auction, and one of them went under the hammer for more than 39 thousand dollars (3.4 million rubles).

The expert immediately recognized it as one of Burges's “lost brooches.” Two of the brooches sold were made specifically for bridesmaids at one wedding, and Steele's brooch was made specifically for a bridesmaid at another. Judging by the surviving records, Burgess made six silver brooches and three gold ones for the second wedding. Almost all of them have not survived.

The possible cost of Steele's brooch was estimated at 19 thousand dollars. It will be put up for auction in early May.

Steele plans to give most of the proceeds to his son and his wife and donate the rest to a foundation that funds breast cancer research.

Earlier it was reported about a resident of the British city of Aylesbury who came across a priceless medieval ring in his garage. He found it in 1979 using a metal detector, but did not realize its value at the time.