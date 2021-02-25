This Thursday the private conversations between Dalma (33), Gianinna (31), Diego Jr. (3. 4), Jana (24) and Veronica Ojeda (43), on behalf of Dieguito fernando (8), after the death of Diego Armando Maradona (1960-2020), which occurred on November 25 in circumstances that are being investigated by the Justice.

In detail, Ángel de Brito (44) had access to the chats that the children of the Ten exchanged from the November 29, date on which Jana created the WhatsApp group “Siblings“, until December 4, when Dalma and Jana crossed paths ugly and the first of them left the chat.

The group had been created to discuss numerous issues such as the inheritance in question, the appearance of alleged unrecognized brothers, the behavior of Matías Morla, and other fronts in the face of the investigation into the death of the idol.

“Dalma tells of this situation Santiago Lara (who claims to be Maradona’s son and showed up at the Bella Vista cemetery to visit the tomb of Ten) and Jana says: ‘It makes no sense for anyone to show up at the cemetery for such a thing ‘“, read the conductor on the air of The angels of the morning (El Trece, Monday through Friday at 11).

“To which Dalma replied: ‘I already spoke with the cemetery that nobody enters and Verónica helped me with that ‘… Dieguito Jr. says’Disgusting, I agree with you ‘. And Dalma: ‘Let’s not expect logical things, people are very bad and there are people very desperate to belong ‘“continued the journalist with the papers of those chats in his hands.

Diego Maradona, Claudia Villafañe, Gianinna, Dalma, and Benjamín. Photo: Instagram

“Listen to Jana: ‘At the moment we shouldn’t be concerned because the only thing he generates is press and he looks bad‘. Dalma: ‘I understand that both you and Diego they must feel identified with the search for their identity but this is not the way and I am not going to allow it ‘”, continued De Brito.

Another point to discuss in the group was the safe that had disappeared from the house in the San Andrés neighborhood, in Villanueva, Tigre party, and according to Dalma she was placed in Gianinna’s truck by order of Maxi pomargo, personal secretary of the star who came to that place because he was Morla’s brother-in-law, his father’s lawyer.

“‘Maxi put her in his truck without her knowing and Gianinna got a fit when she opened the trunk and she asked him to find her because she didn’t have to have it, ‘”Dalma said.

Then the driver jumped into the December 1 talks and warned: “Here everything begins to rot, here the end begins“. As he read, the conflict between the brothers occurred over the succession.” It is that Jana had been the first to submit a brief, “the journalist explained.

“Gianinna Maradona said on December 1: ‘They are not handling well at all from the Prosecutor’s Office’ … And at one point Dalma said: ‘Let’s not miss today’s meeting that it cost a lot to organize it and obviously no one is going to do anything to hinder Justice because here we all want the same thing: let the truth be known and dad rest in peace ‘“added Ángel when citing Diego’s children.

Gianinna and Diego Maradona. Photo: Instagram

Always according to those chat captures, at one point Jana asked where they had been the things that were given to his father at the wake. and after a short discussion the conversation turned to Morla.

It is that, always according to the documents that the driver of El Trece read, Dalma proposed starting a virtual campaign to find out the whereabouts of the lawyer, Jana sent her phone and Gianinna managed to communicate.

“Gianinna said: ‘I spoke with him. He asked me:’ On behalf of which brothers do you call me? ‘. Dalma launched an’ hdp ‘…’ The first step anyway is a document letter asking for accountability ‘, Jana said. ‘It cannot be that this hdp for us like this, something has to be done‘Dalma reacted, “said the journalist.

Apparently, the audio of Morla telling Gianinna that she couldn’t be reunited with her triggered one of the short circuits between the heirs.

“They get angry and Jana says: ‘We are asking the logical thing to do who was the administrator of dad in life … We have to present (the audio) in Justice and what the judge will understand is that what Morla is doing is wasting time, unless that we present it all together because if not it would seem that one wants to pass over another. My lawyer thinks that if we refuse, we should go to the office, which is definitely Dad’s, and if they don’t let us pass, leave a written record, “De Brito continued reading.

“‘It will never be my intention to pass over anyone. You will always know what I am going to do,'” was Dalma’s response, who according to Angel “could see the end of this coming.”

Diego Maradona with Jana and Diego Jr.

On December 2, the youngest of the sisters again insisted on the inventory and, a day later, Dalma asked: “My lawyer just wrote me that someone showed up to do the succession in Capital, does anyone know something?”

“Forty seconds later, Jana answers: ‘We meet my lawyer in Capital because he understands that it should be processed there. That’s why yesterday we spoke with Gianinna from the competition (where the trial is presented) and we wanted the lawyers to talk before starting the succession and present it together, “read De Brito.

Diego Maradona with Dieguito Fernando and Jana. Photo: Instagram

At that moment Gianinna proposed that her lawyers speak directly and Ojeda asked for the number of Jana’s legal representative. Until the end came:

Dalma: “I thought we had arranged to show up all in the same place.”

Jana: It is that for Gustavo (Pascual, his lawyer) he had to process it in San Isidro and perhaps for the lawyers of others elsewhere, so we wanted to chat before anyone shows up.

Dalma: “But I understood that we were all showing up in the same place. You didn’t tell me that you were going to show up at Capital.

Jana: “I offered to do a joint presentation.”

Dalma: “Sure, with that I thought we were all in the same.”

Jana: “You didn’t warn you were showing up in San Isidro.”

Dalma: “I honestly thought there was no other place to do it. I never believed this could happen.”

Jana: “It’s just what every attorney evaluates.”

Dalma and Jana Maradona, facing each other.

Gianinna: “You didn’t tell me that you were showing up at Capital today either. We said the lawyers were talking.”

Dalma: “If not, I would have spoken. I thought it was the only place where he could introduce himself.”

Jana: “We said we were going to talk to him when he still didn’t know the presentation was done.”

Dalma: “I said it was something urgent.”

Jana: “I said this yesterday.”

Dalma: “I said it a thousand times.”

Jana: “Both writings name the five of us. I’ll pass mine if they want.”

Dalma: “I already gave mine to Jana where it was listed where mine was going to be presented. Although I would have liked not to find out on TV so we started badly but hey, obviously things are going to be like this from now on” .

Jana: “I proposed the joint presentation and a talk between lawyers.”

How did everything continue? With strong claims on both sides for the presentations of their respective lawyers and an apology from Jana.

Jana: While I was in Tigre, you were introducing yourself to the succession, I could have done the same, arguing that it is urgent. I was wrong not to notify you of today’s presentation. That is true, and I apologize. But at the same time I was working out the security of the house and what to do with things.

Dalma: I told you when I was meeting with my lawyer, I told you that something urgent had to be done and I told you that I was going to appear and I sent you where. I sent it to everyone. I did not do anything without you knowing, with the apologies we won nothing. Because you alone showed up elsewhere. THE ONLY THING THIS DOES IS DELAY THINGS (in capital letters).

Later, before a message from Gianinna in which she complained about the viralization of an audio from Morla, Dalma ended her participation in the “Hermanos” chat and left the group. Of course, before leaving he warned: “We communicate individually“.