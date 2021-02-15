Sami Abdul Raouf (Dubai)

The Ministry of Health and Community Protection issued a decision regarding the Patient’s Rights and Duties Charter, which included 27 basic rights for the patient, while it contained 13 duties that were required to be performed towards the medical facility and its workers, in addition to 12 general principles governing the relationship between the two parties, “the patient and the facility”.

The Ministry affirmed that this charter comes within the framework of ensuring the interest of patients, strengthening the health system in the country, and ensuring the provision of health care services in the public and private sectors, in accordance with the highest international standards, and in accordance with the preservation of the dignity and rights of patients.

The Ministry indicated that the provision of health services to patients in the country is witnessing a continuous development to provide health care according to the highest quality, while keen to achieve the highest percentage to reach the desired level in the field of patient satisfaction and happiness.

The charter obtained by the Union included all the rights that the patient enjoys while receiving the health service, in addition to the duties that he assumes towards the health facility, as the rights in their modern concept cannot be perceived, absorbed or activated without being associated With the corresponding duties and help to realize those rights, in a delicate balance between rights and duties, it ultimately has positive results for all in terms of the quality and quality of the health service provided.

The decision indicated that this charter was drawn up against the patient, empowering him, and involving him in everything that would support and improve the services provided to him, explaining that this charter was prepared in a simplified manner that reflects the provisions of the legislation in this field, and in a way to ensure that the message is easily accessible to all segments of society to be realized. Required goals.

In accordance with this charter, the patient means the person who received the service provided by the health facility, whether preventive, curative or rehabilitative.

The decision stated that among the most prominent of the 12 general principles, that every person has the right to protect his health in the best possible conditions without discrimination because of his religion, sex, color, age, social or economic status, taking into account the privacy of some groups of patients whose health condition necessitates Priority in undertaking it, according to the legislation in force, such as emergency cases, people with disabilities, the elderly, children, and pregnant women. Health facilities must provide translation services for patients who are unable to understand the doctor’s language, and they must also seriously deal with patients ’complaints and investigate them, and provide a written response to the outcome. The complaint.

The general principles also affirmed that the facility should observe the patient’s religious beliefs, cultural backgrounds and social aspects, and respect his privacy in a way that does not conflict with the health procedures required by his health condition. The decision pointed out that the health facility should deal seriously with patients’ complaints, investigate them, and provide a written response to the complaint’s outcome, in addition to health facilities opening their doors to all those who visit them within the limits of the legislation in force.

Then the decision spoke about the patient’s rights, which it defined in about 27 basic rights, some of which have subsidiary rights, indicating that among the most prominent of these rights is the work of the health facility and health professionals to secure health protection for community members in the framework of respecting basic rights and the safety of patients who receive their services.

It also includes rights, for health facilities to ensure the acceptance of the patient who intends to receive their services, and if they are unable to do so, they work to secure his acceptance in another health facility that has the necessary conditions and requirements to surround him.

The patient has the right to obtain detailed bills of financial amounts for all services provided to him by the health facility, and to obtain educational instructions commensurate with his age, level of understanding, awareness and care.

The doctor provides the patient with simplified and understandable language information related to his illness, the course of treatment, and the development of his health, taking into account the difficulty of understanding and dialogue when dealing with some segments of patients (children, psychiatric patients, the elderly … “.

The decision stressed that the personal health information and data belong to the patient, and it is protected within the scope of preserving the medical secret, which cannot be disclosed to others except with the permission of the patient or in cases required by law, indicating that it is possible to notify the family, relatives, or a person who enjoys the patient’s confidence. He appoints him for the purpose, when a dangerous development of his health condition is expected, unless the patient prevents this in advance.

Then the decision dealt with the 13 duties that the patient adheres to, the most important of which are respecting the doctor’s independence in assessing and determining the appropriate treatment for his health condition and respecting the measures taken by the administration within the health facility in which he receives the service, in addition to respecting the conditions of acceptance, residency and departure that are reliable at the health facility .

The patient is also obligated to comply with his duties towards the health facility and its workers, and the health facility may seek the assistance of the competent authority or authorities in the event that the patient does not adhere to his duties and exceeds the rules and controls specified under the legislation in force in the country.

Discharge

The decision indicated that in the event of refusal to receive service, or refusal to remain in the facility and insisting on leaving it without medical approval, the patient or his legal representative must sign a document proving his refusal to receive health service or his refusal to stay in the health facility, in order to absolve the health facility and to absolve its responsibilities. There are no legal consequences for this.

He explained that in the event that the patient or his legal representative refuses to sign this document, the report of the incident will be written and signed by the doctor and the administrative official of the health facility, and this is recorded in the facility’s record of notes.