It seems that The Simpson will bring back a surprise character from season 1 of the series in the next episode of season 34! The last few seasons of The Simpsons have experimented with several things that hadn’t been seen before in the franchise.

They have not only shaken up the format of some episodes, but they have also been telling new stories with some of the characters that have been in the background for a long time. Now it looks like a surprise character is back for another round.

It is not strange that the characters of The Simpson They may reappear in the series after their debut in various crowd shots and other extra moments showcasing the citizens of Springfield, but this return will likely surprise longtime fans especially. The executive producer of The SimpsonAl Jean, tweeted to hint at the upcoming episode of season 34 (airing Sunday March 19 on FOX) and announced that Jacques will return in the episode titled “Pingal” given that Marge need help with bowling. that was how Jean provoked fans of The Simpson On twitter:

“Don’t fall asleep on Sunday’s new episode. ohPin Gal with the return of Jacques!”

And he confirmed in a response to another question from fans, Albert Brooks will reprise his role as Jacques in the English version of the chapter. First seen in episode 9 of season 1 of The Simpson “Life in the fast lane“, Jacques was the bowling instructor for Marge he ends up flirting with her. (When Marge starts bowling after Homer buys him a bowling ball as a gift).

Also notable is the return of Jacques to The Simpson in season 34, as it will be her first time reprising one of the roles she’s had over the years. Albert Brooks has appeared in nine different episodes as different characters, and was notably the antagonist of the movie The Simpson also. But Brooks has yet to revisit a character so far. As for what to expect from “Pin Gal“, the synopsis of the episode presents him as such, “a mysterious figure from the past of Marge He returns to train her for a bowling tournament.”

Via: comic book