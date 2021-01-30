After the actions on January 23, a channel appeared in the Telegram messenger with personal data of police officers and national guards involved in the arrests. The newspaper “Kommersant” drew attention to the “leak” of personal information of the security forces in the network.

To search for information, the owners of the channel use programs for recognizing faces from photographs and databases already leaked to the network, experts explain.

The information published includes the names of the security officials, their photographs, phone numbers, links to pages on social networks and information about relatives.

The State Duma said that the publication of personal information could threaten the safety of law enforcement officers and their loved ones.

Uncoordinated actions were held in support of blogger Alexei Navalny, who was arrested on January 18 for violating the conditions for observing the probationary period in the Yves Rocher case. As a result of unauthorized actions in the regions, 20 criminal cases were initiated. As of January 25, Moscow courts arrested 30 people and fined 64 for administrative offenses during the actions.

Navalny was detained at Sheremetyevo airport on January 17 after returning from Germany.