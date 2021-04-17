The National Center of Meteorology reported that the weather on Saturday, partly cloudy to cloudy and dusty sometimes in some areas, becomes wet at night until tomorrow morning and Sunday in some coastal areas, while the winds are light to moderate in speed and active at times, and the sea is medium to light waves in the Arabian Gulf and in the Sea of ​​Oman.

The center expected that tomorrow the weather will become healthy to partly cloudy, and sometimes cloudy in some areas, noting that temperatures tend to rise gradually, while the winds will be southwesterly to northwest, light to moderate, with speeds ranging from 10 to 20 km / hr, reaching To 30 km / hr on the sea, which is light waves in the Arabian Gulf and in the Sea of ​​Oman.

He pointed out that Monday’s weather remains healthy to partly cloudy in general, becoming wet at night until Tuesday morning in some coastal areas, while winds remain southwesterly to northwest, light to moderate, with speeds ranging from 10 to 20 km / hr, reaching 35. Km / h on the sea, which is light waves in the Arabian Gulf and in the Sea of ​​Oman.

The center stated that the weather next Tuesday will remain healthy to partly cloudy in general, and wet at night until Wednesday morning in some coastal and inland areas, while the winds will be southwesterly to northwest, light to moderate, with speeds ranging from 10 to 20 km / hr, reaching 30 km / h at the sea, which is light waves in the Arabian Gulf and in the Sea of ​​Oman.





