The Plenary of the City Council of Cieza will approve next week the modification of the General Urban Planning Plan, in order to tighten the conditions for the implantation of pig macro farms in the municipality, as announced yesterday by the Councilor for Works, Francisco Saorín.

This is the definitive approval of the eleventh amendment, for which, and according to Saorín, “a long administrative procedure of more than two years has had to go through, started in February 2019, with the approval of the progress of the said modification and the subsequent public submission to allegations, as well as the temporary suspension of building licenses ”. The mayor explained that it was necessary to request the corresponding reports from the Community and, “once their views have been taken into account and the favorable studies from all the competent bodies, including the Segura Hydrographic Confederation (CHS), have been compiled, the end of the process with final approval ”. The local executive clarifies that “the installation of this type of intensive and industrialized livestock is not prohibited, since it is not possible as it is a legal activity, although clearly harmful to the territory. But there will be a series of requirements and conditions so that, in practice, the interested companies choose to give up on establishing themselves in our municipality. Specifically, the modification of the urban plan “will mean that companies will not be able to establish themselves near agricultural areas or in spaces close to residential areas. Tourist routes and areas of scenic value related to flowering are also delimited.

Neither can large pig farms be installed in places that contain cataloged heritage value or near aquifers, ditches and rivers, he added.

A “pioneering” measure



The local government bets with this modification to continue with the current production model. According to Saorín, “this is a very important step that will guarantee the continuity of our way of development.” The mayor also stressed that “we have been pioneers with this modification, to the point that many municipalities in the Region, which are affected by the same problem, have approached us to request information. And now they follow in our footsteps ».