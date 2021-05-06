Headquarters of the Central Administrative Economic Court (TEAC).

A judicial or administrative resolution that changes the applicable criteria cannot have retroactive effects if they are detrimental to the taxpayer. That is, it will only have effects for the events after the ruling. This is how the Central Economic Administrative Court (TEAC) has interpreted it, which has distanced itself from the line defended so far by recently annulling a liquidation of corporation tax that the Treasury required a company retroactively after a change in criteria. The body reached its conclusions after analyzing previous pronouncements of the National Court and the Supreme Court. The latter is already studying an appeal that will determine how retroactivity works in the event of changes in judicial criteria and will establish doctrine in this regard.

The controversy is not new, but none of the pronouncements so far have established a doctrine that settles the issue. One of the most emblematic cases is that of gold purchasing companies: in 2016 they stopped paying the Property Transfer Tax (ITP), after it was established by the TEAC. The Supreme Court, however, later ruled that these operations are subject to the tribute, so that today many regional Haciendas – the ITP is a tribute ceded to the communities – are demanding the tax retroactively.

The recent resolution of the TEAC, although it does not unify the criteria of the Administration, suggests that the balance will finally tip in favor of the taxpayer, in the opinion of the lawyer José María Salcedo, partner of Ático Jurídico. “The Administration is continuously issuing binding consultations, resolutions … But if a sentence or resolution that changes the criteria arrives, the TEAC considers that it will only be applied from that moment,” he analyzes. “In the case of buy gold, the Supreme Court resolved a specific case without ruling on whether or not retroactive effects are generated. For this reason, the regional Treasuries have taken the opportunity to demand the ITP retroactively, while the Supreme Court fixes doctrine ”.

“Manifestly contradictory”

The recent statement of the TEAC refers to a liquidation for corporate tax appealed by an Aragonese company that sells vehicles, spare parts and accessories. This company had consulted the Directorate General of Taxes in 2006 before carrying out a partial spin-off, and had applied the criteria provided by it. A subsequent ruling by the Supreme Court and a resolution by the TEAC, however, ruled in the opposite direction to the doubt resolved by the Treasury, so the Tax Inspection subsequently regularized the corporation tax of the Aragonese company and demanded a tax debt of 762,541. euros.

The company went to the Regional Economic-Administrative Court, which rejected its claim. For this reason, he presented an appeal before the TEAC, alleging, among other things, that there was a binding query from the General Directorate of Taxes that protected its operation, “and a subsequent change in jurisprudence cannot affect previous situations declared in accordance with the provisions in a consultation ”, as indicated by different judgments of the Supreme Court and the National Court.

The TEAC recalls in its resolution that the General Tax Law “regulates the effects of responses to tax inquiries”, determining that they have binding effects for the Administration at least as long as the law is not modified or there is new jurisprudence. He then claims that the National Court ruled in 2019 that, if an appellant follows “at face value what was said by the Administration” to prepare his self-assessments, he does so “in accordance with the acts or external signs of that same Administration”, and that it is necessary to respect the decisions made previously “supported even in what that moment was the interpretation”.

“It is manifestly contradictory that (…), when the taxpayer has followed the dictation or guidelines of the Tax Administration, a subsequent change of criteria (…) does not leave safe and respect what has been practiced up to that moment by the company, unless the new one is more favorable to the economic or patrimonial interests of the taxpayer ”, adds the ruling of the National Court collected by the TEAC. “We did not find the appropriate qualifier to express the sole possibility that the individual could be sanctioned for following the dictates of the Administration. It is valid that, by virtue of a misunderstood principle of tax legality, the origin of the regularization could be defended, demanding debt and default interest, but the mere fact of mentioning the exercise of the sanctioning power, even to rule out its deployment, is it seems aberrant to us ”, he concludes.

Legitimate trust

Likewise, the TEAC alleges that the Supreme Court established in a 2018 ruling that the Administration cannot demand a tax retroactively when a criterion has been changed “that had previously been expressly or tacitly stated and that led the interested party to adjust their behavior to those own acts ”. It acknowledges that the high court has come to apply its criteria retroactively, but that in practice, “when it focuses on the issue of retroactive application of criteria not favorable to the taxpayer, it clearly leans towards a negative answer.” Therefore, he concludes, “it is clear that both the National Court and the Supreme Court protect the legal security and legitimate trust of the taxpayer.”

With these premises, the TEAC estimates the appeal and annuls the liquidation, considering that the change of criterion is binding on the Administration only “since said change of criterion occurs, not being able to regularize past situations in which the taxpayers applied the criterion administrative authority in force at the time of submitting your self-assessment ”. The Supreme Court now has to rule on this issue: whether to regularize settlements from previous years by applying a new TEAC criterion, which modifies what was previously recommended by the Administration itself, “violates the principle of legitimate confidence and is therefore inappropriate” . In other words: if it disappoints the trust of the taxpayer who has acted as suggested by the Administration.

“There are more than well-founded hopes that this doctrine will end up being consolidated, and that the Administration is prohibited from applying retroactive changes that are harmful to taxpayers,” Salcedo believes.