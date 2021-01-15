The lethal outcomes in patients with renal pathology who become ill with covid are significantly higher than in other people. Alas, most nephrological diseases are detected at a later date, so many live and do not know about their kidney problems for many years. Why is coronavirus scary not only for chronic patients, but also for people who consider themselves healthy “AIF” told chief freelance specialist nephrologist, head of the scientific and practical center of nephrology and pathology of a transplanted kidney, City Clinical Hospital 52 of the Moscow Department of Health Oleg Kotenko…

The most cunning pathology

Maria Egorova, AiF.ru: – Who is at risk of the coronavirus pandemic?

Oleg Kotenko: – I think everyone already knows this – these are people with cardiovascular diseases, diabetes mellitus, obese patients – all of them are at risk. Also, these are almost all patients with chronic diseases.

– Why is covid dangerous for patients with kidney disease?

– Unfortunately, very few people know what condition your kidneys are in. Indeed, with all the pathologies listed, cardiovascular diseases, including arterial hypertension, diabetes mellitus, are almost always involved, to one degree or another, the kidneys are involved. World statistics reads as follows, from 10% to 25% of the world’s population, depending on the development of health care, suffers from kidney pathology in varying degrees of severity. The problem is that renal pathology is not detected in a timely manner, that is, a person can live long enough, not knowing that his kidneys in their functional state are not entirely adequate. And now imagine such a situation, a person feels relatively healthy, he has not been examined, there is no data on the state of his kidneys, and he suddenly falls ill with covid infection. He has no indications for inpatient treatment, but no one knows his kidney condition, and he begins to use therapy at the outpatient stage – antipyretic drugs, antibiotics. And almost all of these drugs are potentially nephrotoxic and it is necessary to adjust the dose taking into account the functional state of the kidneys. And as a result, a patient with undiagnosed kidney pathology in conditions of covid infection, in addition to it, may be at risk from the therapy, which always needs very careful monitoring.

Be careful with antibiotics!

– How do patients with kidney disease get covid?

– The number of deaths in patients with renal disease with covid disease is higher than in the general population. And this is due to the fact that covid is an infection that affects many organs and systems, namely organ systems. When clinical signs of COVID-19 infection develop, lesions of the lungs, kidneys, liver, and cardiovascular system appear. After all, the kidneys do not live separately from the body, and they are very affected by covid infection. For example, the likelihood of developing thrombotic microangiopathy is the formation of microthrombi in the vessels of many organs, including the kidneys, with the development of renal failure. All our doctors already know about this and there are all standard treatment regimens. All recommendations include drugs that are not only used for prevention, but also that prevent the development of this formidable complication. Now we are using it widely.

There is also a direct lesion of the kidneys with covid, it is already known that the virus contributes to the development of interstitial nephritis – this is an insidious disease, because when a person recovers from covid, the consequences can affect in a few years in the form of chronic renal failure, up to the need for treatment with programmed hemodialysis.

In the case when a sick person is admitted to a hospital, he is examined in detail and already there doctors calculate the doses of drugs depending on the functional state of the kidneys. And if a person is self-medicating, just takes a standard dose of medicine, designed for a strong healthy person, and starts taking it? And this is where trouble can arise. Here you must definitely correlate your capabilities with those drugs that you bought or were given to you at the pharmacy, you must always read the instructions and use them only as directed by your doctor.

Vaccination – a chance to live on

– What is the most effective and safest way to protect patients with kidney disease?

– The best advice, of course, is vaccination. My patients are very worried and ask whether to get vaccinated or not? My answer is that the risk of getting sick and dying is much higher without vaccination than some minor complications from it, which may not be at all. These risks are incomparable. And to all my patients, be it a patient with a kidney transplant or a patient on programmed hemodialysis, I explain that it is imperative to be vaccinated against coronavirus infection. By the way, the degree of infection among patients after kidney transplantation is lower than in the general population, because they, like no one else, understand that if they do not follow the rules of isolation and do not wear masks and gloves, they will get sick, and for them the disease – this is very serious. And now, when the opportunity arises, we recommend that they get vaccinated.

– How do you assess the ongoing vaccination?

– I must say that the vast majority of patients with diagnosed renal disease want to be vaccinated. We conducted a survey among patients on hemodialysis treatment, and many expressed a desire to be vaccinated.

I am surprised when I watch reports, and there they show resuscitation. And I would have removed our covid branch. Not an intensive care unit, but ordinary wards where patients who do not need resuscitation, but are infected with coronavirus, are located. And when I open the door myself and go to where the covid patients are lying, and I see that they are lying on their stomachs (in this position, the lungs are saturated with oxygen in the best way), and no one is forced to put them down, and they are all in oxygen masks. And here you already begin to understand how serious this is. You see that a person cannot lie otherwise, cannot breathe otherwise, except in such conditions. Then they are discharged, and it is common for a person to forget these difficult things. Therefore, when I hear that some say that the pandemic is a benefit to someone, the question arises – to whom? If in one building there are 300 people upside down in oxygen masks. This is a sight that you will hardly forget. Such a performance cannot be.

– What would you say to opponents of vaccinations?

– At one time, smallpox destroyed half of Europe. And when vaccination appeared in those days, then there were also opponents. And our Empress Catherine II herself ostentatiously vaccinated against smallpox in order to prove to everyone who did not believe. Although the question here is not even in the sense – to believe or not, but it’s all about reason and calculation, which was demonstrated by the Empress, who coldly calculated that this is the only way to save a huge number of people. This is probably the same situation now. We have the same “plague” that mows people down, and we must get vaccinated to protect ourselves.

The vaccine was developed by specialists, and those who talk about its ineffectiveness and even harm are clearly not. And they speak, probably, from some hearsay of irresponsible people. We have no reason not to trust our scientists. To convince, prove and tell how the vaccine was made to those people who are against vaccination, they simply do not want to listen to it. As a doctor, I do not understand people who say that this should not be done. Even after kidney transplantation, my patients are vaccinated because they understand this is a chance to live on.