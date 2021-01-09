As if from the New Years Eve in which the quarters precede the chimes, this Saturday’s day in the League opens with a Sevilla-Real Sociedad (follow the game live on AS.com). Andalusians and Basques present their credentials to fourth place in the table, with permission from Villarreal, last team to kneel in Nervión, a scene in which the Imanol want to continue showing off their status as best visitor of the Spanish championship.

The party arrives wrapped, on the one hand, by the controversy generated by Lopetegui for asking something so absurd, it seems, like sanitary protocols be the same in the League and in the Cup. Something unheard of. La Real, for its part, arrives without wear of having had to play all or nothing one Cup qualifying but with the blessed distraction of the dispute of a Spain Supercup on the horizon.

Although it may seem that Pressure of achieve all three points falls to Sevilla due to its local status, being the fourth classified in the last League and the bad game played last week in the derby, It is not entirely true. Without ceasing to be true of the above, it happens that a Sevilla triumph I would equate it to 30 points with a Real society who has already played three more games than Lopetegui’s men. See a direct opponent with the same score but with three matches yet to be played It could be a moral blow for the people of Donostia and a boost for the Sevilla fans.

In sports, Lopetegui arrives with most of his troops ready. Get Fernando back once he has completed his penalty game and still can’t count with a Carlos Fernandez that interested the Real in summer and for which a new offensive is announced in January. Imanol, meanwhile, you can count on Illarramendi and Januzaj, although they do not aim to start in the starting eleven. A big game is announced in Nervión in search of a place in the next Champions League.