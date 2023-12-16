Independiente Santa Fe wants to leave behind its very weak 2023, in which he did not manage to enter the finals in either of the two semesters. The Uruguayan Pablo Peirano will continue to lead the team next year.

The Reds have not won the League since 2016 and are aiming for the title in a season in which they will have no international competition.

21 players left Santa Fe and Peirano asked for at least nine reinforcements. The only confirmed one, so far, is Francisco Chaverra, winger of La Equidad. Another signing that was close, Ricardo Márquez, from Unión Magdalena, fell.

However, in the red club they would have their sights on another player with a blue past, who was even a champion with the team: this is Harold Santiago Mosquera, today at OFI Crete, from Greece.

Mosquera stood out strongly in Millonarios in 2017, the year in which he became champion thanks to the Argentine Miguel Ángel Russo. After 58 League games, six goals and two titles, the 2017-II League and the 2018 Super League, he was transferred to FC Dallas, of the MLS.

From the United States he moved to Pachuca in Mexico, where he spent a year, and from there he returned to Colombia to play with Deportivo Cali. This year he went to Greece.

Celebration of Harold Santiago Mosquera's goal against Always Ready. Photo: Ernesto Guzmán Jr. Efe

The formal offer to Mosquera to go to Santa Fe

According to journalist Óscar Garcés, Santa Fe has already made a formal proposal to the player, who would seek the possibility of leaving OFI Crete, with whom he has a contract until June.

However, there would be obstacles to breaking that bond, which would make Mosquera's return to Bogotá difficult.

