The former chambermaid Eduardo Freiler, known as “Chiche” in the judicial and political world and dismissed from his position after being denounced in the Council of the Magistracy for irregularities in his patrimony, is part of the list headed by Alberto Rodríguez Saá with whom he intends to dispute Alberto Fernández, the head of the national PJ.

Freiler is listed as an advisor on the “Blue and White October 17 force Argentina” list that the San Luis governor presented at the stroke of midnight on Monday at the headquarters of the PJ on Matheu Street in parallel to the official payroll led by the President, accompanied by governors, officials, mayors and trade unionists. This Friday the deadline for the officialization of lists expires: PJ sources assure that there are high chances that Rodríguez Saá’s presentation will be discarded at the end for legal reasons.

That of “Chiche”, affiliated with the PJ, is one of the surprises of the closing of Monday. Former federal chambermaid of the city of Buenos Aires, was dismissed towards the end of 2017 by the Council of the Magistracy for illicit enrichment, a move carried out by the Cambiemos government after delaying the swearing-in of counselor Juan Mario Pais.

Among the assets that led to the removal of the former judge were Vicente López’s mansion in front of the presidential fifth, imported cars, horses and fields. A high standard of living that he could never justify.

Freiler was one of the chambermaids who was most in tune with Kirchnerism. With his vote he endorsed, for example, the rejection of the complaint of the late prosecutor Alberto Nisman or the Hotesur case. It was part of one of the most famous rooms in Comodoro Py along with Jorge “Pati” Ballestero, who now works on his own in a law firm and becomes a vice in the sports discipline court of the AFA, and Eduardo Farah, who returned to his original position earlier this month. The room had been dismantled by macroism.

Along with the former magistrate, the governor of San Luis is accompanied on his wayward Peronist adventure by the leader Milagro Sala, who is not affiliated with the Justicialist Party; Julio de Vido and his wife Alessandra Minnicelli, who since last week denounced “proscriptions”; Gabriel Mariotto and José “Pepe” Sbatella; Senator María Eugenia Catalfamo and Osvaldo Papaleo.