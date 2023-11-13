Grillo prophesied that the Meloni government “will fall on its own”





Ten years after his last appearance on TV, Beppe Grillo he returned to the small screen, guest of Fabio Fazio. During the episode of “Che Tempo Che Fa”, broadcast on Sunday 12 November, the founder of 5 Star Movement he put on a personal show in which he didn’t spare anyone any digs, starting with himself (“I’m here to find out if I’m the worst”Grillo said at the beginning).

The self-irony was referred to the fact that, after being on TV for the last time (as mentioned, about ten years ago), his party had a negative electoral performance, while – exactly the opposite – his political enemies and targets from back then are in power today. Grillo, in his speech, spoke of Giorgia Meloni, Giuseppe Conte and Luigi Di Maioas well as the senator Giulia Bongiorno (who defends the girl who accuses Ciro Grillo, and three of his friends, of rape). In his sketch on Bongiorno, Grillo was promptly stopped by Fazio, who evidently found the attack launched by the founder of the Five Star Movement inappropriate on a lawyer involved in a trial in which Grillo himself has a clear (psychological) conflict of interest.

As regards current political events, Grillo prophesied that the Meloni government “it will fall by itself”, also defining the deputy prime minister and minister of Infrastructure, Matteo Salvini, as “the last of the Mohicans”.

Ultimately, Grillo da Fazio’s performance can be divided in four thematic chapters. The first, concerning the reason for his return, was a sort of ironic-reflective assessment of how much he is

M5S: Conte, Grillo? He made me laugh, in splendid form

“Grillo uses irony, I am self-ironic, it was funny and made me laugh. However, Giorgia Meloni and this government’s maneuver that makes the country cry don’t make me laugh.” The president of the M5S Giuseppe Conte said this during a press point. “Yesterday Grillo proved to be a great performer, in splendid shape, he set Fazio’s audience record. Chapeu”, he added.







succeeded (or failed) to build, in the political field. The second chapter could be titled “Beppe Grillo’s semi-serious criticism of Beppe Grillo”, and is the natural continuation of the first. The third consisted of his personal narration of the reasons why he chose the figures of Giuseppe Conte and Luigi Di Maio. While the fourth consisted of an attack on the lawyer via small screen Giulia Bongiornomotivating it as a kind of counterattack compared to the “rallies” which, according to him, Bongiorno would do regarding the trial of his son Ciro.

What was the point of this television presence? Given that the Grillo-character has an extraordinary ability to feel and interpret the television medium (a bit like, in the famous film, the Scandinavian detective Milla had an extraordinary ability to interpret the different types of snow), and that it is therefore difficult to read well between the lines of the words and actions of Grillo himself, his seems to have essentially been an operation of personal repositioning. That is, it was his way of saying to Giuseppe Conte: “now you have the party in your hands, let’s see what you can really do. I’m at the window…”. In short, a middle ground between a return to the scene and an exit from the scene, in the hope that his prophecy about the Meloni government will truly come true.

Subscribe to the newsletter

