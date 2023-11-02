Home page World

From: Henning Rosenstengel

Split

Netflix’s ambitious foray into gaming: Despite a growing game library, subscriber usage remains low.

About two years ago, streaming giant Netflix ventured into the gaming sector. Despite these efforts, it appears that Games offer hasn’t been particularly well received by subscribers so far. Only one percent of Netflix customers access the range of games, like NEXTG.tv reported.

Background and strategy of Netflix in gaming

Netflix announced its bold step into the gaming sector two years ago. The main goal of this push was to create a base for future revenue streams. Insider Intelligence analyst Ross Benes was quoted by CNBC as saying that the more potential revenue streams Netflix brings to market, the more they can highlight in future earnings calls. The company recently decided that… DVD shipping will be discontinued after 25 years.

In 2021, Netflix had already emphasized that it was taking the gaming sector seriously and planned to release games as separate apps for mobile phones. The idea was to keep subscribers entertained between seasons of their favorite shows. Despite these efforts, it appears that subscribers have so far shown little interest in the games.

Development and challenges of your own games on Netflix

According to Netflix co-CEO Greg Peters, this development was to be expected. He likened the process to a toddler first crawling, then walking, and finally running. At the moment, however, Netflix still seems to be in the “crawling” stage. One of the biggest challenges is getting existing subscribers to download and play mobile games. Data from video analytics company Conviva shows that more than three-quarters of all streaming service subscriptions are used on a television screen. This makes it difficult for Netflix to promote its mobile games library.

Only 1% of the streaming giant’s customers use Netflix gaming. © Fabian Sommer/dpa

Netflix games were downloaded 70.5 million times worldwide in September, according to data from Apptopia. An average of 2.2 million users played one or more Netflix games every day. Daily user numbers peaked at 2.7 million in January, but fell back below two million between March and July. These numbers suggest that less than one percent of Netflix’s total 247.15 million subscribers play a Netflix game every day. Despite these numbers, Netflix has expanded its game offering from 24 to 77 games in the last year.

New approaches and ideas for gaming on Netflix

Netflix has started testing new games that can be played on any device. To play games on the TV, users could use their mobile phone as a controller or use a separate controller app for iOS. Additionally, Netflix plans to convert some of its popular series such as “Wednesday,” “Black Mirror,” and “Squid Game” into mobile games.

In a conference call, Co-CEO Peters emphasized that the commitment to the gaming sector has a positive impact on the core business. Mike Verdu, Netflix vice president of gaming, expressed the hope that over time gaming will become a natural way of playing, regardless of the user’s location.

As Netflix continues to invest in gaming and develop new strategies to reach its subscribers, it remains a challenge to capture users’ interest and keep them playing. It remains to be seen how this sector will develop in the coming years. Netflix not only offers us entertainment, but also insights into stories that would otherwise have remained hidden from us. One such case is the story of Maximilian S., better known as “Shiny Flakes”. The Netflix documentary led to one frightening search of a user on platform X, formerly Twitter.