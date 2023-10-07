The Earth shook again yesterday, this time in Afghanistan, where a chain of earthquakes claimed the lives of at least 120 people and left more than a thousand injured, leading to fears that the death toll will worsen in the next hours. The succession of seven earthquakes with magnitudes between 4.6 and 6.3 degrees on the Richter scale occurred just when a month was about to pass since Marrakech was shaken by one of these terrible phenomena that caused about 3,000 deaths.

The earthquakes that hit western Afghanistan yesterday, and which began around 11:00 a.m. local time (6:30 a.m. in Spain), had their epicenter about forty kilometers northwest of the city of Herat, according to measurements by the United States Geological Survey. It is the capital of the province of the same name, where around 1.9 million people live. The rescue efforts continued there throughout the day yesterday among the rubble of the buildings, from which numerous residents stampeded when they noticed that everything was moving around them.

“We were in our offices when the building suddenly started shaking and the wall coverings fell off. The walls cracked, and part of the building collapsed,” said Bashir Ahmad, a 45-year-old man. The population of the affected areas sought refuge on wide streets – away from tall buildings – after the first earthquake and, as aftershocks continued, the majority chose to wait before returning to homes and businesses. The initial moments were pure chaos. «I can’t contact my family, connections and networks don’t work. “I’m anxious and scared, it’s been terrifying,” Ahmad shared after saving his life.

“Potentially extensive” disaster



More than a hundred people did not suffer the same fate, according to data provided by the directorate of the disaster management area in the province of Herat, and the authorities of different organizations recognized that the balance was not yet final. The forecast of the spokesman for the National Disaster Management Authority, Mullah Jan Seyaq, is that the death toll “will rise a lot.” “It is likely that there will be a significant number of victims, and that the catastrophe will be potentially extensive,” confirmed the North American geological survey.

In fact, in the city of Herat there were still “buried people” when rescue efforts had to stop yesterday at nightfall and the first hours after an earthquake are crucial in the search for survivors. “There are some areas that are completely collapsed and all the houses are damaged,” described the spokesperson for the National Disaster Management Authority in Afghanistan.