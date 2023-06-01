The internal pressure due to the dismal results of 28-A grows on Ione Belarra, and she does so in the middle of the negotiation process with Sumar and Yolanda Díaz with only eight days left for the coalition to become official in the registry of the Ministry of the Interior.

The latest blow to the national leadership of Podemos has come from the Balearic Islands. This Thursday, the Coordination Council – the equivalent of the party’s executive at the regional level – announced its resignation en bloc after the collapse in the municipal and regional elections last Sunday.

These resignations are added to the declarations of Juan Pedro Yllanes, acting vice president of the Balearic Islands. The judge, one of the star signings of Pablo Iglesias for the 2016 general elections, assured that he does not understand that leaders of the formation such as Lilith Verstrynge, Pablo Echenique or Belarra herself are still in politics. The magistrate, who in his day resigned from judging the ‘Nóos Case’ to make the leap into politics, urged the purple leadership to join Sumar.

Abandonments in Castilla-La Mancha



On Wednesday, ten of the 36 members of the Citizen Council of Castilla-La Mancha resigned from their posts after Que Podemos was left out of the Regional Assembly for the second consecutive time. The resigners justify their decision “in the poor electoral results, together with the lack of political will to reach agreements with other forces and the egomania of the current regional coordinator”, José Luis García Gascón. The Secretary of Organization of Podemos Canarias, César Merino, has also resigned from his position considering that “you have to be generous in victory and brave in defeat.”

The members of other regional leaderships such as Euskadi or Catabria have for the moment rejected the resignations as the party is at the gates of the generals, although the Basque has placed special emphasis on immediately reaching a coalition agreement with Yolanda Díaz.