In Syrian Latakia, a network of inexpensive stores has opened, where local residents can buy goods much cheaper than in other stores in the city. This was announced by the director of the trading company Muhammad Ramzan.

According to him, the chain buys goods from large factories in the country, and resells them with a very small margin. In addition, the poor can purchase goods with a 30% discount.

“For example, figuratively speaking, a product in a store around the corner costs £ 3000, but we have £ 2500. The economic situation due to the war in our country is not easy. And people need to be helped … ”- Ramzan said.

He also added that many goods can be purchased through state-owned factories, such as cheese, sour cream and kefir. Fruits and some vegetables can also be obtained from greenhouses at a discount, as a subsidy from the state.

There are also special places in the store for farmers so that they can sell their products without paying rent. For buyers, there are special cards for receiving discounts; once a month, they can also receive one kilogram of sugar and rice for free.

The owners of the trading network note that they plan to organize trade according to the same principle in all settlements of the country. It is noted that the store sells only products made in Syria.

On June 3, it was reported that in the Syrian city of Aleppo, the process of rebuilding the Ibn Al Haytham pharmaceutical factory is underway, on the site of which only ruins could be observed five years ago.